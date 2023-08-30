Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading 5.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 1,422,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,974,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Specifically, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 170,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $262,175.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,692,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,406,297.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Agenus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Agenus Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,180,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agenus by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,154,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,615 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Agenus by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,616,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,083 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Agenus by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500,000 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.