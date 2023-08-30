AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 584,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AGCO Trading Up 2.7 %

AGCO stock opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

