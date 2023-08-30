Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AFRM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.78.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.12. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $27.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Affirm by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Affirm by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 21.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 159.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 48.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

