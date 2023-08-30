Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 228,703 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AU stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.