Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $5.58 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $503,921.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $136.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.04. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $244.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

