Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 622,431 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,431 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

