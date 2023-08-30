Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 235,920 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,238,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235,920 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,598 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

III has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $243.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $74.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Information Services Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,747,242 shares in the company, valued at $31,494,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 21,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $108,019.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 920,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,747,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,494,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 531,475 shares of company stock worth $2,712,119. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

