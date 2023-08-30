Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 198,436 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198,436 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,443,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 195.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 416,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 275,431 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 447,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:T opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.