Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 504.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,336 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON24 were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $8,897,000. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in ON24 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,329,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 663,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 547,219 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $5,051,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 31.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONTF

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,333 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $123,747.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,531,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,085,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,283 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $117,005.91. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 357,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,646.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $123,747.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,531,255 shares in the company, valued at $17,085,971.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,875 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ON24

(Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.