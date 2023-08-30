Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 41,171 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,171 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Up 1.2 %

AVT stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Get Our Latest Report on AVT

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.