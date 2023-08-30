Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,318 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GHL. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

GHL opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $277.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.12. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.