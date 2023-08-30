Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,180,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of APTV opened at $100.82 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average is $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.