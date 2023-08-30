Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,098 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,633,532 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,659,000 after purchasing an additional 141,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $120.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,304 shares of company stock worth $2,685,618. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

