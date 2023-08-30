Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group Price Performance

DHI Group stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. DHI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $168.06 million, a PE ratio of 88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHI Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI Group

DHI Group Profile

(Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.