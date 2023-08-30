Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,617 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VYGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Voyager Therapeutics

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 5,500 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $441.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

