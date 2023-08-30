Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 106,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ICPT stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $455.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.