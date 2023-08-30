Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Articles

