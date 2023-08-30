Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marilyn Romano purchased 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,967.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,984.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $56.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $32.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 19.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

