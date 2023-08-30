Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,080,000 after buying an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,239,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,177,000 after buying an additional 548,518 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

