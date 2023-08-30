Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 419,194 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 138.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,985 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,194 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after buying an additional 361,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 165,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BVN opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

BVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

