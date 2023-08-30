Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 350,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth about $530,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:ASC opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

