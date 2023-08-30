Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,928 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1,758.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 858,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $281.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

