Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,734 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAKK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 1,026.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 153,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 533.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

JAKK stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.17.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.82. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the Toys and Consumer Products and Costumes segments. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

