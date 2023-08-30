Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) and Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Critical Comparison

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) and Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and Boozt AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch $3.70 billion 0.69 $2.82 million $2.13 24.09 Boozt AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Abercrombie & Fitch has higher revenue and earnings than Boozt AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch 2.85% 16.69% 4.42% Boozt AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and Boozt AB (publ)'s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and Boozt AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch 0 4 2 0 2.33 Boozt AB (publ) 0 2 1 0 2.33

Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus price target of $48.29, indicating a potential downside of 5.89%. Given Abercrombie & Fitch’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Abercrombie & Fitch is more favorable than Boozt AB (publ).

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch beats Boozt AB (publ) on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands. The company sells products through its stores; various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. It operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segment. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. It also operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance and retailing items that were not sold during their allotted timeframe. In addition, the company operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names. It operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Europe, and internationally. Boozt AB (publ) was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

