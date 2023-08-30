Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abcam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,782,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. Abcam has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 3,392.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 17,460,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Abcam by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,505,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abcam by 1,910.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,012 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Abcam by 2,741.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Abcam during the 2nd quarter worth $112,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

