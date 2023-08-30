ABBC Coin (ABBC) Trading Up 36.9% Over Last Week

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $78.70 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,331,376 coins. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ABBC Coin is a payment platform built on a hybrid blockchain technology that combines the best features of PoW and PoS consensus mechanisms to provide fast and secure transactions. It is used to facilitate payments for products and services offered by the platform, as well as to incentivize network participation and reward node operators. ABBC Coin was created by a team of developers led by Jason Daniel Paul Philip and is used to enable various services and features within the ABBC ecosystem, including an e-commerce platform, a payment gateway, and a digital wallet. Overall, ABBC Coin aims to provide fast and secure transactions for its users while offering a variety of products and services that enable them to transact with cryptocurrencies easily and efficiently.”

