A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of -0.02.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.