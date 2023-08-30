8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.74% from the company’s current price.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 8X8

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $375.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. 8X8 has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.49.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

In related news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,953.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,971 shares of company stock valued at $216,664 in the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 2,763,997 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in 8X8 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,389,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,004,000 after buying an additional 61,085 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,993,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,963,000 after buying an additional 980,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in 8X8 by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after buying an additional 856,530 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in 8X8 by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 681,799 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.