89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 109.55% from the stock’s previous close.

ETNB has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

89bio Price Performance

ETNB opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. 89bio has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 89bio news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 89bio news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $646,938. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

