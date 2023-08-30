5,256 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,271 shares of company stock worth $6,680,555 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $239.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $239.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

