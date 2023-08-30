51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance
NYSE COE opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.51.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 154.81%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.