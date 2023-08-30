42-coin (42) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $764,475.26

42-coin (42) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $764,475.26 and $101.12 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $18,201.81 or 0.65614387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 34.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00247738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014149 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00017277 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000505 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003634 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 42-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

