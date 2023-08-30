24,248 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $851,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after buying an additional 6,338,412 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.