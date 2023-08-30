23,652 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

