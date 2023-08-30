2,039 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.