14,542 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,542 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
SWN opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.27.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
