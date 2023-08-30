14,542 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,542 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

