1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $463.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,579,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,921,000 after acquiring an additional 528,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 420,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 957,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,455.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 686,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

