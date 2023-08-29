Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,938,800 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the July 31st total of 1,928,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.7 days.

Xinyi Solar Price Performance

Shares of XNYIF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. Xinyi Solar has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Xinyi Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinyi Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.