Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $280.00 at DA Davidson

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.71.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $236.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $240.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.29, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.08.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,367.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

