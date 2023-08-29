Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $258.00 to $262.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.71.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.08. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $479,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 54,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5,011.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

