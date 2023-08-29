Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson raised their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.71.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $236.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $240.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.62 and its 200-day moving average is $206.08.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1,367.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

