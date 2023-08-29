Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.43.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

