Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $290.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.00.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $266.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.75 and its 200-day moving average is $241.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.