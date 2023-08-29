Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. 58.com reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.46.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. Weibo has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.66 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Weibo by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Weibo by 124.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

