Wanchain Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.52 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00040241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,012,304 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.