Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.15 and last traded at C$19.15. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 333.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.51.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wall Financial had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of C$32.21 million for the quarter.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

