Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $18.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,212,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.4% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 76,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

