Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $18.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.90.
VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.
Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $28.50.
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.
