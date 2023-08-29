Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Vodacom Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Vodacom Group stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Vodacom Group’s payout ratio is 42.59%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

