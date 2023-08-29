Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Up 20.7% in August

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Verra Mobility
Insider Activity at Verra Mobility
Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 51,019 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.
Verra Mobility Stock Performance
Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.54.
Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.08 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 54.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Verra Mobility Company Profile
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.
Featured Stories
