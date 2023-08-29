Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 15th

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Universal Health Services has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $11.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $153,353,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 167,836 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

